FORECAST: Thunderstorms this evening, another break in the rain early Wednesday

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A line of rain, thunder, and wind sweeps through this evening
  • Rain returns Wednesday evening
  • A few stronger storms possible in Southern KY tonight and Wednesday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The band of rain, thunder, and wind moving through this evening will push toward Southern Kentucky by midnight, where a stronger storm or two cannot be entirely ruled out.

Temperatures will settle into the 50s Wednesday morning as rain exits. Rain will exit entirely by sunrise Wednesday, leaving us with clouds and mild temperatures in the 50s to near 60 in the afternoon. Rain will return closer to sunset Wednesday evening.

We’ll see rain continue at times overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with some thunder possible. While a stronger storm is possible across Southern Kentucky Wednesday night, it appears the severe weather risk will stay mainly south of our area.

While Thursday starts out cloudy, sunshine will nudge its way in during the day. This will help boost high temperatures into the lower 60s by the afternoon.

Once we get through a dry Thursday we’ll start to see showers increase late in the day on New Year’s Eve. This will lead to widespread rain and even some stronger storm potential on New Year’s Day.

While the bulk of the severe weather threat will be to our south on New Year’s Day, we still need to watch our Kentucky counties for more aggressive thunderstorms.

Rain may end as some light snow by early Sunday, giving way to a more winter-like start to next week with calmer weather.

