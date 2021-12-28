Support Local Businesses
House explosion in south Toledo injures neighbor, rescue crews search debris

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspected gas explosion destroyed a south Toledo home Monday night.

Around 7 p.m., fire crews received a call for an explosion near Western and Eldred. Debris was scattered throughout the area when they arrived, with the smell of natural gas in the air.

Crews will go through what remains of the home searching for any one inside, though Toledo Fire and Rescue believes the house was vacant.

One person was injured on the second floor of a neighboring home and was transferred to the hospital with minor injuries from shattered glass.

Crews continued to check other homes and the area for any other alarming gas levels. Columbia Gas and Toledo Edison were on scene to make sure everything was shut off.

House explosion
House explosion(WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

