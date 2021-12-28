LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 900 Jefferson County Public School staff members went to Seneca High School to sign up and receive their COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday.

One local JCPS couple, Otis and Marcia Coyle, came together to get their booster. The husband and wife both work for the school district, and wanted to take the extra step for the students.

(Story continues below)

Hundreds of JCPS staff sign up to receive their booster shot (WAVE 3)

“We love them very much,” Otis said. “It’s so sweet especially when they come up and give you a hug and say ‘I love you.’ Your hear melts...I want to make sure nothing is going to happen to them, or anything like that because I care about our kids.”

Otis lost his job of 22 years because of COVID-19. He is now a JCPS bus driver while Marcia works in the Lassiter Middle School cafeteria.

”Being in the cafeteria, we get a lot of kids in,” Marcia said. “We may serve the only meals they may ever eat and I want to be safe for them so they know they’re coming into a safe environment.”

Getting their booster at the JCPS vaccine clinic is the couples way of creating that safe environment for themselves and for their kids.

”If we don’t take care of kids who are our future, then who’s going to?” Marcia asked. “We can’t have kids at home being hungry not learning. Someone has got to be there to take care of them.”

The JCPS manager of district health said the positivity rate for people going to the testing site has been nine percent for the last two weeks, which is higher than previous months.

Approximately 80 percent of JCPS staff is vaccinated and more people have been getting tested since the omicron variant began to spread.

Since JCPS has been out for winter break, 8,600 people have been tested at the JCPS drive-through site.

Knowing the district made the effort to make sure staff members were tested and vaccinated means the world to the Coyle’s because it means they can keep giving their world to the ones they care for.

“They’re just great kids and I love them all,” Otis said.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.