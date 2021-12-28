LMPD continue search for missing stolen cruiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are searching for a marked LMPD cruiser that was stolen on Monday.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed the cruiser had police equipment inside, including secured weapons, when it was taken from the first division parking lot.

Officials provided the following information to citizens regarding traffic stops.

“If you’re unsure whether that it is a police officer or not that is attempting to pull you over, please call 911. You can tell the dispatcher, ‘there is a vehicle behind me, I’m not positive that it’s a police officer. Can you let me know?’ You can also have an additional patrol car to come to the location where you are being stopped. You can also request to see their official department ID. You may also stop in a safe location. If you’re being stopped by a police officer, obviously pull over fairly soon, but try and pull over in a well-lit (if you are stopped at night) area such as a gas stations or other areas that there may be other people who can see what is going on.”

No other details were provided. The search investigation continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online portal to send tips: LMPD Crime Tip Portal

