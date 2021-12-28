LMPD officer escapes before cruiser catches on fire after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer escaped his cruiser before it caught on fire after a crash around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The officer hit a telephone pole near 7th Street and Davies Avenue as he was responding to a call with his lights and sirens on, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis.

He was brought to UofL Hospital with minor injuries.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

