LMPD searching for missing stolen cruiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are searching for a marked LMPD cruiser that was stolen on Monday.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed the cruiser had police equipment inside when it was taken from the first division parking lot.

No other details were provided. The investigation continues.

