LMPD searching for missing stolen cruiser

An LMPD cruiser was stolen from the first division parking lot on Monday
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are searching for a marked LMPD cruiser that was stolen on Monday.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed the cruiser had police equipment inside when it was taken from the first division parking lot.

No other details were provided. The investigation continues.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

