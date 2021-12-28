Louisville files plans for new auction lot to alleviate crowding, remove abandoned vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an effort to alleviate crowding of Louisville Metro Police Department’s auction lot, the city has filed development plans to create a new auction lot in Shively.

The plans were filed on Tuesday with Metro Government’s Planning and Design Services that would place the lot on a 5.32-acre undeveloped site at 3502 7th Street Road, the mayor’s office announced in a release.

Creation of the lot would prevent overcrowding at LMPD’s current auction lot on Frankfort Avenue and would allow more opportunity to remove more abandoned vehicles off the streets.

Mayor Greg Fischer said the existing impound lot faced issues of overcrowding as auctions normally handled at the location had stopped and started amid the COVID pandemic. A solution proposed was to create the additional site to offset some of the backlog of vehicles.

“We have floated nearly a dozen potential sites to relocate the impound lot, but for one reason or another – cost, location, flooding – these locations weren’t suitable,” Fischer said. “Creating a separate auction lot is an innovative solution that will allow us to more quickly move abandoned vehicles off roadways, further addressing my number one priority, public safety.”

The city would also add features to the new lot that would mitigate any visual or security concerns, including lighting, screened fencing, planted trees and shrubs and round-the-clock security, the release states.

“LMPD is pleased to move forward with development of a new auction lot and we are appreciative of Metro Facilities for its work to make this a reality,” LMPD Major Emily McKinley said in a release. “Abandoned vehicles throughout our community present an extreme safety risk for everyone – residents, wrecker drivers and police officers. LMPD is committed to improving the safety of our streets and community, and this is one step in that direction.”

Currently, there are more than 140 abandoned or wrecked vehicles on Louisville roadways that are waiting to be towed. Once the new lot is built, vehicles will be towed there and then focus on transferring other vehicles from the existing lot.

Back in 2017, the city looked to find a new location for the current impound lot on Frankfort Avenue due to spacing issues and a negative impact on nearby Beargrass Creek. After seeking public input and attempting to locate a new location, the search had stalled in 2018 after no alternative locations were found.

A public meeting for the new planned lot has been scheduled for Jan. 19, where residents can attend in person at 514 W. Liberty St or virtually starting at 1 p.m.

For more details, visit Metro Government’s website.

