Man who attacked worker over mask must serve year in prison

Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, faces charges for the alleged attacks on the police officer and the...
Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, faces charges for the alleged attacks on the police officer and the store employee. He is also charged with fleeing police.(Source: WCCO via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man who attacked a Menards employee after the worker told him to wear a mask and then assaulted a responding police officer with a hammer has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, of Hutchinson, pleaded guilty to charges of first- and second-degree assault for the April incident. In addition to the prison time, he was ordered to serve ten years of probation, perform community service, attend therapy and write letters of apology to the victims.

Oeltjenbruns is accused of hitting the lumber store employee multiple times in the head with a piece of wood after the employee would not check him out unless he put on a mask. Later, following a slow-speed chase in the suspect’s pickup truck, Officer Steven Sickmann got up on the truck’s running board and reached through the window. Oeltjenbruns closed the window on his arm, trapping him, and hit Sickmann in the head with a hammer.

Robbie Lynn Oeltjenbruns said during sentencing that her husband suffers from depression, anxiety and PTSD from his time in the military.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

