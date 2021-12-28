Mayor provides homicide rate information months after exchange with Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been more than two months since Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told councilmembers he’d provide numbers showing Louisville’s homicide rate was not higher than some major U.S. cities.

The council meeting was held on Oct. 14, where Councilmember Anthony Piagentini quoted Fischer numbers provided by the Pegasus Institute.

“The Pegasus Institute indicated that for the first eight months of the year, Louisville has a higher homicide rate than Philadelphia, Chicago and Atlanta,” Piagentini said. “Cities that have nick names like Kill-adelphia and Chi-Rack.”

“In terms of the per-capita homicides,” Fischer rebutted. “We’re not at the level of those cities and I can share that data with you as well. It is bad, ok, but I just want to make sure we are sharing the same data.”

The next day WAVE 3 News asked for the data Fischer referred to and were told the numbers would be provided soon. But, two and half months went by with a total of five emails requesting the information. Each time the response was that the information would be provided soon.

The information came in after a sixth email saying the story was running on Monday was sent.

Both the Pegasus Institute and the Mayor’s office came up with a rate based on the number of homicides per 100,000 people.

In October, the Pegasus Institute stated that Louisville’s homicide rate was a rate of 23.0; which at the time was worse than cities like Chicago(20.5), Philadelphia (22.7) and Atlanta 20.5). The data used was from Sept. 11, 2021. Philadelphia and Atlanta have since slightly outpaced Louisville’s rate, according to the Pegasus Institute. According to their numbers, Louisville’s homicide rate still outpaces Chicago.

The Pegasus Institute provided a the most recent and updated snapshot of homicide rates among a handful of cities across the country through the end of Nov. of 2021.

Data from the Pegasus Institute’s latest homicide numbers through November, 2021 (Pegasus Institute)

The Mayor’s statistics, according to their email, gives Louisville a homicide rate of 19.0, not 23. The difference, they explained, was that they looked at the metro area and included Jefferson County’s population.

The Pegasus Institute does not include the population of unincorporated areas, they said. They stood by their numbers as more accurate calculation than the Mayor’s office. They added that the data they use is what the U.S. Census Bureau called the “city balance.”

Piagentini said he wants to see the work behind the Mayor’s numbers.

“I am disappointed that it took the Mayor this long to make good on his commitment,” Piagentini said. “Further, this incredibly short email is lacking any detail on how he came to these numbers. Without that detail, we can’t validate his claims and compare this to the Pegasus Institute information.”

As of Monday, the total number of people killed in the city reached an all-time high of 184. That number was 71 three years ago. Louisville’s homicides increased 16 percent over 2020.

When it comes to shootings where people have survived, the numbers are just as bleak. In 2018, for example, there were 273 non-fatal shootings. So far this year, there’s been 622.

“No matter what, the 11th year of this Mayor’s term has been the deadliest in city history,” Piagentini said. “As the Chief Executive he has to take responsibility for that failure and do better in 2022.”

The Mayor’s spokesperson said they will provide Piagentini with the data behind their statistics and instructed WAVE 3 News to submit an open records request for the information.

