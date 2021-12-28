Support Local Businesses
MISSING: Golden Alert issued for 70-year-old man

By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for 70-year-old William R. “Skip” Todd Jr. on Tuesday.

Todd was last seen on Friday Dec. 17 at Frisch’s on the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Louisville Metrosafe lists Todd as 6 foot 5 inches, weighing 230 pounds. He is described as having brown hair and eyes.

There is no information on what he was last wearing.

If anyone has information or has seen Todd, please call 911.

