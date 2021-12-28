Support Local Businesses
Missing teen from Shively found in Texas

According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Austin Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that the missing 14-year-old boy from Shively has been found.

Officials said Kerry Brooks is safe and a suspect is in custody.

Brook’s family have been notified and will be reunited with soon, according to an APD spokesperson.

A LENSAlert was issued on Monday, Dec. 20 for Brooks after he was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.

Multiple agencies are involved in the ongoing investigation.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

