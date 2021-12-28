Support Local Businesses
Police investigating after car crashes through Ballard HS softball facility

Cellphone video was shared to WAVE 3 News of a car speeding and hitting a ramp before slamming...
Cellphone video was shared to WAVE 3 News of a car speeding and hitting a ramp before slamming into the facility.(Viewer Photo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after reports of a car crashing through Ballard High School’s softball facility on Sunday night.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to calls made by individuals at the school.

Ballard High School’s softball coach Alan Jones said he arrived at the school after the incident had occurred, but shared cellphone video of a car speeding and hitting a ramp before slamming into the facility.

The coach said there were four to five teenagers within the school as the car crashed into the building.

Building damages are estimated to be around $30,000, according to the coach.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokesman Mark Hebert confirmed the crash and said LMPD was called to investigate.

There is no word on the driver of the vehicle or any charges faced.

