Shepherdsville man indicted by grand jury with murder of 2-month-old son

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old Shepherdsville father on Tuesday for the death of his 2-month-old son back in May.

Thomas Embry was charged by the Jefferson County Grand Jury with one count of murder and one count of criminal abuse in the first degree, according to Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine.

Court documents revealed that Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a residence on reports of an unresponsive infant on May 13. Investigation revealed that the 2-month-old was Embry’s son.

PREVIOUS STORIES

The infant was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead. An autopsy report revealed the infant died due to a brain hemorrhage.

Embry admitted in a recorded statement that he was the only person in contact with the 2-month-old during the incident.

He was booked in Metro Corrections on Dec. 7. Embry will be formally arraigned on Jan. 3.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.