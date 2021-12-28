Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Shepherdsville man indicted by grand jury with murder of 2-month-old son

Thomas Embry, 22, has been charged with murder-domestic violence and criminal abuse first...
Thomas Embry, 22, has been charged with murder-domestic violence and criminal abuse first degree on a child 12 or under, according to an arrest report.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old Shepherdsville father on Tuesday for the death of his 2-month-old son back in May.

Thomas Embry was charged by the Jefferson County Grand Jury with one count of murder and one count of criminal abuse in the first degree, according to Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine.

Court documents revealed that Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a residence on reports of an unresponsive infant on May 13. Investigation revealed that the 2-month-old was Embry’s son.

PREVIOUS STORIES

The infant was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead. An autopsy report revealed the infant died due to a brain hemorrhage.

Embry admitted in a recorded statement that he was the only person in contact with the 2-month-old during the incident.

He was booked in Metro Corrections on Dec. 7. Embry will be formally arraigned on Jan. 3.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash happened near the corner of New Shepherdsville Road and Deatsville Road in...
2 killed in Bardstown crash
Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
Roosters double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1 million bond
Cellphone video was shared to WAVE 3 News of a car speeding and hitting a ramp before slamming...
Police investigating after car crashes through Ballard HS softball facility
An LMPD cruiser was stolen from the first division parking lot on Monday
LMPD searching for missing stolen cruiser
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

LMPD cruiser
LMPD officer escapes before cruiser catches on fire after crash
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
14-year-old Shively boy with autism found in Texas after days-long search
Cellphone video was shared to WAVE 3 News of a car speeding and hitting a ramp before slamming...
Police investigating after car crashes through Ballard HS softball facility
Cellphone video was shared to WAVE 3 News of a car speeding and hitting a ramp before slamming...
Police investigating after car crashes through Ballard HS softball facility