4 indicted on kidnapping charges after holding victims hostage for multiple days

(From left to right, top to bottom) Granville Cobble III, Virgil Gaines III, April Jones and...
(From left to right, top to bottom) Granville Cobble III, Virgil Gaines III, April Jones and Bishop White have been indicted on Tuesday after kidnapping two victims, holding them hostage for multiple days and robbing them inside a Louisville home.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four suspects have been indicted on Tuesday after kidnapping two victims, holding them hostage for multiple days and robbing them inside a Louisville home.

Granville Cobble III, Virgil Gaines III, April Jones and Bishop White have been charged by a grand jury with two counts of kidnapping, one count of robbery first degree, one count of assault second degree and one count of strangulation first degree, according to a release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Jones was also charged with two counts of theft of identity.

According to court documents, the incident occurred between Nov. 9 and Nov. 11. The four suspects allegedly imprisoned a male and female victim inside of a residence, where they were assaulted and robbed.

Police were told by the male victim he was beaten, stabbed and suffered multiple lacerations.

The female victim was kept in a separate room and said she woke up being strangled. She told police she had witnessed the male victim had also been struck in the face with a vacuum cleaner, documents state.

The suspects stole cash from both the victims totaling $700, as well as an iPhone and a laptop.

Police said the suspects then went to the Walmart on Bashford Manor to attempt to make a return of merchandise for cash or store credit.

Officers spoke to the suspects at the location and had arrested one of them on an active warrant.

One of the victims was later able to provide identifying information on the suspects, and after obtaining a warrant, investigators located a bloody knife, bloody towels and a mattress with what appeared to be a large amount of dried blood.

The attorney’s office said Jones’ identity theft charge happened later on Nov. 16, where documents state Jones was at a residence and refused to leave. After officers asked for her identity and was advised giving a false name is an arrestable offense, police said Jones gave the name of the female victim in the prior incident.

The four suspects will be formally arraigned on Jan. 3, the attorney’s office release states.

WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

