Alert issued for missing Laurel County teenager

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Laurel County Police Department issued a missing persons for 17-year-old Jaden Jones on Wednesday.

Jones was last seen off Douglas Boulevard, just 10 miles south of London on Dec. 28, 2021 around 11:00p.m, according to Laurel County officers.

She is believed to wearing a Chicago Bears t-shirt and gray shorts.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jones, please call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606)864-6600 or (606)878-7000.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.