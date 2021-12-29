Support Local Businesses
Driver accused of killing 2 children in Fla. hit-and-run causes scene in courtroom

Sean Charles Greer, 27, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident...
Sean Charles Greer, 27, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident involving death.(Source: Broward County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 27-year-old Florida man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed two children and injured four others caused a disturbance during his first court appearance, hours after sheriff’s deputies arrested him.

Detectives say physical evidence led them to Sean Charles Greer.

He was arrested Tuesday night, a day after the crash in Wilton Manors.

During a court appearance Wednesday, deputies led Greer away after he apparently objected to attending the proceeding.

Officials say Greer veered around a transit bus and crashed into the children.

He was ordered held without bond on two probation violations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

