Family thanks community, police for finding missing 14-year-old Shively teen

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - For 10 days, family, community and police spent wondering “Where is Kerry Brooks Jr.?”

The family reported the 14-year old missing, but since has been found him over a thousand miles away from home. They said they are elated an Austin, Texas Police Department officer recognized the 14-year old and reported the boy safe.

”After one day, you think the worst,” Tony Blevins, Kerry’s grandfather said. “The longer it goes, nine, then 10 days, the thoughts get deeper, like do you make funeral arrangements? Thank God he was found, that’s the bottom line.”

The week before Christmas to Monday night, Blevins said no one in Kerry’s family had gotten a wink of sleep, but their praying knees never got weak.

”It’s a lot that I prayed for,” Blevins said. “For some reason, I tossed and turned last night all night. Then, finally, I got the message he’s been found.”

Without detectives on the hunt, and without the community sharing social media posts, Blevins said it helped getting Kerry back home.

Blevins held a framed picture of Kerry holding his younger brother Bryan. He said he looked at the photo everyday since Kerry’s disappearance holding onto hope and remembering the journey Kerry has already been through.

“When he was first born, he was one pound and four ounces,” Blevins recalled. “Four weeks later, he had heart surgery. The doctor came in and said, his heart is this big and took a chance on doing that.”

Blevins said Kerry has conquered his chance on life, even after surgery and an autism diagnosis, with his heart, trust and optimism.

His 14-year old grandson walked to the nursing home, where he volunteers on Bingo day, the day family reported him missing.

Shively Police investigators said a suspect is in custody connected to Kerry’s disappearance, launching the investigation into how he ended up in Texas.

Until his homecoming, “Papaw” had some words for Kerry.

”Buddy, I love you, I miss you a whole bunch, ‘Papaw’ is going to spoil you when I see you,” he said.

Investigators haven’t released any information regarding the person of interest Austin Police have in custody, but charges are expected.

