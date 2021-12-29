FORECAST: Additional showers overnight; Storms New Year’s Day

WEATHER HEADLINES

Areas of patchy fog this morning

RAIN CHANCES: Showers & thunderstorms return this evening; more rain on Friday & Saturday

2022: Much cold air returns after New Year’s Day cold front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s fog gradually decreases towards the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for the rest of the day as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 50s.

Showers move back into the region this evening and stick around overnight into early Thursday morning. The main severe risk will remain to our south, however, a few gusty thunderstorms are possible across southern Kentucky. Lows tonight slide into the 40s.

Thursday morning’s clouds partially clear out by the afternoon, allowing us to enjoy pleasant weather for the second half of the day. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday afternoon. It will be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the 40s.

Showers increase Friday afternoon before we see widespread rain and thunderstorms on New Year’s Day. While the bulk of the severe weather threat will be to our south on New Year’s Day, we still need to watch the threats in our central and Southern Kentucky counties. Rain may end as some light snow by early Sunday as very cold air takes over the region.

