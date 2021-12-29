FORECAST: Rounds of rain through the end of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Areas of patchy fog this morning

RAIN CHANCES: Showers & thunderstorms return this evening; more rain on Friday & Saturday

2022: Much cold air returns after New Year’s Day cold front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain moves out early this morning, leaving behind cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Highs top out in the 50s to near 60° this afternoon.

Showers move back into the region this evening and stick around overnight into early Thursday morning. The main severe risk will remain to our south, however, a few gusty thunderstorms are possible across southern Kentucky. Lows tonight slide into the 40s.

Tomorrow morning’s clouds partially clear out by the afternoon, allowing us to enjoy a pleasant day. Temperatures climb into the low 60s Thursday afternoon. It will be partly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the 40s.

Showers increase New Year’s Eve afternoon before we see widespread rain and even some stronger thunderstorms on New Year’s Day. While the bulk of the severe weather threat will be to our south on New Year’s Day, we still need to watch the threats in our central and Southern Kentucky counties. Rain may end as some light snow by early Sunday.

