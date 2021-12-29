Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Rounds of rain through the end of the week

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Areas of patchy fog this morning
  • RAIN CHANCES: Showers & thunderstorms return this evening; more rain on Friday & Saturday
  • 2022: Much cold air returns after New Year’s Day cold front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain moves out early this morning, leaving behind cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Highs top out in the 50s to near 60° this afternoon.

Showers move back into the region this evening and stick around overnight into early Thursday morning. The main severe risk will remain to our south, however, a few gusty thunderstorms are possible across southern Kentucky. Lows tonight slide into the 40s.

Tomorrow morning’s clouds partially clear out by the afternoon, allowing us to enjoy a pleasant day. Temperatures climb into the low 60s Thursday afternoon. It will be partly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the 40s.

Showers increase New Year’s Eve afternoon before we see widespread rain and even some stronger thunderstorms on New Year’s Day. While the bulk of the severe weather threat will be to our south on New Year’s Day, we still need to watch the threats in our central and Southern Kentucky counties. Rain may end as some light snow by early Sunday.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Morning, December 29, 2021

Most Read

According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
14-year-old Shively boy with autism found in Texas after days-long search
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigating after car crashes through Ballard HS softball facility
An LMPD cruiser was stolen from the first division parking lot on Monday
LMPD continue search for missing stolen cruiser
Thomas Embry, 22, has been charged with murder-domestic violence and criminal abuse first...
Shepherdsville man indicted by grand jury with murder of 2-month-old son
Golden Alert issued for 70-year-old white male
MISSING: Golden Alert issued for 70-year-old man

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Morning, December 29, 2021
The owner of Sgt. Junk-It and CEO of Veteran's Club partnered to send supplies to western...
Louisville veteran-owned businesses partner to send supplies to western Kentucky
Body camera video shows babies pulled from bathtub after tornado
Body camera video shows babies pulled from bathtub after tornado
As a result of the storm system that hit Kentucky and four other states, the Salvation Army,...
Kentucky Rises: WAVE, Gray Television partnering with The Salvation Army for tornado relief efforts