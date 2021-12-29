Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Forecastle Festival returns in 2022 after 2-year absence

Forecastle’s 2019 lineup to be announced Monday
Louisville’s popular music, art and activism festival at Waterfront Park will be returning in 2022.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Louisville’s popular music, art and activism festival at Waterfront Park will be returning in 2022.

Forecastle Festival announced through social media on Tuesday it will return on May 27 through 29. The festival also promised more updates coming on Wednesday.

The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

While the lineup has not yet been announced, Louisville-native Jack Harlow said during his “No Place Like Home” concert series in the city he would be one of the headliners for this year’s festival.

More information can be found at the Forecastle Festival’s website.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash happened near the corner of New Shepherdsville Road and Deatsville Road in...
2 killed in Bardstown crash
Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
Roosters double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1 million bond
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigating after car crashes through Ballard HS softball facility
An LMPD cruiser was stolen from the first division parking lot on Monday
LMPD continue search for missing stolen cruiser
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
14-year-old Shively boy with autism found in Texas after days-long search