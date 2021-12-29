Forecastle Festival returns in 2022 after 2-year absence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Louisville’s popular music, art and activism festival at Waterfront Park will be returning in 2022.

Forecastle Festival announced through social media on Tuesday it will return on May 27 through 29. The festival also promised more updates coming on Wednesday.

The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

While the lineup has not yet been announced, Louisville-native Jack Harlow said during his “No Place Like Home” concert series in the city he would be one of the headliners for this year’s festival.

More information can be found at the Forecastle Festival’s website.

