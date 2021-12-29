Golden Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a Golden Alert for 80-year-old Stanfield Blockton on Wednesday.

On Dec. 22 when family members arrived at the home around 12:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Dixie Highway, Blockton was no where to be found and has not been seen since then.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said Blockton does suffer from Schizophrenia and takes medication for it. He also suffers from a heart condition that he also takes medication for.

In addition to those, Blockton has other medical conditions that require constant attention. Blockton is approximately five foot eight and weighs 170 pounds.

There is no information on what he is described to be wearing or where he was heading.

Blockton is not from the Louisville area and has no friends nearby.

If anyone has information or has seen Blockton, please call 911 or LMPD at (502)574-LMPD (5673)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.