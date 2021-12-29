Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man

Golden Alert issued for missing man
Golden Alert issued for missing man(Metrosafe)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a Golden Alert for 80-year-old Stanfield Blockton on Wednesday.

On Dec. 22 when family members arrived at the home around 12:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Dixie Highway, Blockton was no where to be found and has not been seen since then.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said Blockton does suffer from Schizophrenia and takes medication for it. He also suffers from a heart condition that he also takes medication for.

In addition to those, Blockton has other medical conditions that require constant attention. Blockton is approximately five foot eight and weighs 170 pounds.

There is no information on what he is described to be wearing or where he was heading.

Blockton is not from the Louisville area and has no friends nearby.

If anyone has information or has seen Blockton, please call 911 or LMPD at (502)574-LMPD (5673)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
14-year-old Shively boy with autism found in Texas after days-long search
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigating after car crashes through Ballard HS softball facility
(From left to right, top to bottom) Granville Cobble III, Virgil Gaines III, April Jones and...
4 indicted on kidnapping charges after holding victims hostage for multiple days
Seventy-year-old Jacqueline Houston and her 15-year-old granddaughter Makalyn Hill were killed...
Family remembers grandmother, teen killed in Nelson County crash
An LMPD cruiser was stolen from the first division parking lot on Monday
UPDATE: LMPD recover missing stolen cruiser; weapons missing

Latest News

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death
In just two days of testing after the Christmas weekend, the positivity rate is now at 16...
Positivity rate doubles at JCPS COVID testing sites after Christmas
Just this year alone, 24 children fell victim to one of the cities most pressing issues.
Future Healers Program honors children killed by gun violence
Even for children who do survive, the journey to recovery is rarely smooth.
Future Healers Program honors children killed by gun violence