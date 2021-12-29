Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Home Depot enhances their military discount

The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.
The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Home Depot has enhanced its military discount benefit.

The retailer announced the new policy Tuesday.

U.S. veterans, active service members and spouses who pre-register for the benefit on the Home Depot app will receive a 10% discount on their purchases in stores and online.

Previously, the 10% military discount was only available in physical Home Depot stores and spouses were not eligible.

In order to receive the benefit on digital purchases, recipients must register for it on the app.

The company said it employs more than 35,000 veterans and military spouses.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
14-year-old Shively boy with autism found in Texas after days-long search
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigating after car crashes through Ballard HS softball facility
An LMPD cruiser was stolen from the first division parking lot on Monday
LMPD continue search for missing stolen cruiser
Seventy-year-old Jacqueline Houston and her 15-year-old granddaughter Makalyn Hill were killed...
Family remembers grandmother, teen killed in Nelson County crash
Thomas Embry, 22, has been charged with murder-domestic violence and criminal abuse first...
Shepherdsville man indicted by grand jury with murder of 2-month-old son

Latest News

Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
Two snowmobilers killed in Montana avalanche
A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed...
Autonomous truck company TuSimple logs first no-human road test
A man dealing with a rare cancer has gotten a 3D-printed partial pelvis to help save his leg.
Cancer patient gets 3D-printed pelvis, new lease on life
Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
Montana avalanche kills 2 snowmobilers