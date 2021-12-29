Kentucky State Trooper injured after losing control of cruiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky State trooper is in recovery after a single car accident on Tuesday.

Around 2:32 a.m., Trooper Zach Napier was responding to an active domestic violence complaint in Trimble County, according to the KSP report.

Slick road conditions caused Napier to lose control of the cruiser while he was driving around a turn. The cruiser lost traction and Napier went off the left shoulder of the roadway hitting several trees.

Trimble County emergency responders arrived at the scene and took Napier to the University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

KSP said Napier has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

