Positivity rate doubles at JCPS COVID testing sites after Christmas

In just two days of testing after the Christmas weekend, the positivity rate is now at 16 percent.
By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Post-Christmas COVID testing produced a higher positivity rate for JCPS.

Students, family and staff visiting JCPS drive-thru locations on Monday and Tuesday tested positive at a rate more than double that of the previous week.

Approximately seven percent tested positive during the week before Christmas weekend at JCPS testing sites.

In just two days of testing after the Christmas weekend, the positivity rate is now at 16 percent.

On Wednesday, parents at a JCPS testing site at Ballard High School expressed feelings of concern and stress.

“This year was bad because I was sick on Christmas, so that kind of changed Christmas for us,” mother Heather Daniel said. “You know, we’re just ready to be done with it of course.”

”At this point it’s just getting scary,” father Kendrick Alvis said.  “Too many people close to me are coming up sick and like, I just want to make sure.”

The numbers of people getting tested also spiked at JCPS drive-thru locations.

The daily rate tripled from 1,223 a day the week before Christmas, to 3,504 a day so far in the week after.

”COVID didn’t really affect us at home a lot last year,” mother Jasmine Jarrett said. “But this year it’s really hit everybody at home.”

