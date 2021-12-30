Support Local Businesses
COVID hospital admissions rising again

More COVID patients are ending up at hospitals throughout the region
By Mark Stevens
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID patients have steadily increased in our hospitals, heading towards peaks not seen since about a year ago.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said COVID variants keep whacking the population.

No matter which side of the river you’re on, COVID is sending more people to the hospital.

Really taken a couple of hard whacks at our population,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said.

He said first delta and now the omicron variants are sending more patients to the hospital.

“We’re not quite at our all time high, we got into the mid to upper 60′s the last two days, but that has gone back down into the 50′s in the last 12 to 24 hours,” Baptist Health Floyd Operations Director Brian Cox said.

Cox said hospital were slammed six weeks ago and they’re still seeing Delta cases in the latest surge.

“A couple of our Baptist Health hospitals saw higher patient loads than they saw before COVID,” Cox said.

And the cases are going back up again.

“Our ICU is typically anywhere from 95 to 100 percent unvaccinated, and overall 80 percent of our COVID patients are unvaccinated,” Cox said.

Norton Healthcare saw a similar spike in cases two months ago. 238 patients in the hospital with COVID in early September. They are now back to 176.

“I think you’re seeing a lot of folks getting some level of illness because of the high transmissibility because of the omicron,” Norton Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Steve Hester said.

He said around 80 percent of their hospitalized patients are also unvaccinated similar to Baptist Health Floyd. He said patients who are vaccinated stand a far better chance against both variants, especially those who’ve gotten a booster shot.

“Those folks who’ve received a booster we see very few individuals who’ve received a booster admitted to the hospital,” said Hester.

Health officials and political leaders stress the best defense against this virus is to get vaccinated.

