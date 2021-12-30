DOCTORS: Omicron variant now majority of cases in Louisville

Support Local Businesses
Omicron Majority of Cases in Louisville Metro, Doctors say
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The COVID omicron variant has been detected in Louisville and is now causing record breaking numbers.

Doctors have explained that the up-tick in cases is due to how contagious the variant is. Right now, the variant appears to be less aggressive than previous ones.

Over the last seven days, COVID cases have gone from 532 to 1,742, with a majority of the cases being the omicron variant, according to Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness.

”I would say if you have any symptoms, just assume you are a positive test for right now,” Associate Director Dr. Sarah Beth Hartlage said.

There is still concern with more cases rising along with the possibility of more patients being admitted to hospitals.

”Today, we are at 176 patients are COVID positive in our hospital and over 80% aren’t vaccinated,” Chief Medical Officer at Norton Healthcare Dr. Steven Hester said.

Wednesday marked the highest positivity rate Louisville Metro has ever seen since the start of the pandemic at nearly 20 percent.

”We had a big jump up to about 60 to 70 patients in the hospital,” Chief Medical Officer at Baptist Health Dr. Chuck Anderson said.

Hartlage said the positivity rate and cases suggest there are people carrying the virus that aren’t being tested.

Dr. Sarah Moyer said the reason for this because people aren’t testing until right before or after the holiday causing cases to rapidly climb.

”We’ve admitted a lot of patients who were initially negative,” Dr. Anderson said. “And then for either persistence of symptoms or for other reason to get another testing, their second test is coming back positive. So we’re seeing them so early and then they’re becoming enough virus we can check in on the testing.”

Doctors said patients have been admitted to the hospital despite being fully vaccinated and having the booster shot, but also have serious underlying health complications.

