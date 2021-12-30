FORECAST: Heavy rain, thunderstorms move in New Year’s Eve

WEATHER HEADLINES

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms; heavier rain overnight

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Additional showers and thunderstorms; some may be strong; localized flooding possible

SUNDAY: Scattered snow showers are possible as temperatures drop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as highs climb into the 50s.

While skies will be partly cloudy initially this evening, clouds increase overnight as temperatures drop into the 40s.

After a dry but cloudy start, showers and thunderstorms push into the region Friday afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be on the strong side, especially in Kentucky. Tomorrow will be quite warm, with highs well into the 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rain and gusty winds at times, become widespread Friday night into Saturday morning. With the potential for heavy rain in the forecast, flooding is a concern. Keep this in mind for your New Year’s Eve plans.

Rounds of rain continue throughout the day on Saturday. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe; flooding remains a concern on New Year’s Day. As cold air barrels into the region on Sunday morning, scattered snow showers are possible. Temperatures fall into the teens by Monday morning.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.