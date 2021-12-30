Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Heavy rain, thunderstorms for New Year’s celebrations

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • DENSE FOG ADVISORY: along and south of I-64 until 10 AM (does not include Louisville Metro)
  • THIS MORNING: Areas of fog may slow down commute
  • NEW YEAR’S EVE: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms; heavier rain overnight
  • NEW YEAR’S DAY: Additional showers and thunderstorms; some may be strong; localized flooding possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see areas of clouds and fog this morning, making for a gloomy and damp start to the day. By the afternoon, the clouds and fog clear, allowing for us to enjoy some sunshine as highs climb into the 50s.

While skies will be partly cloudy initially this evening, clouds increase overnight as temperatures drop into the 40s.

After a dry but cloudy start, showers and thunderstorms push into the region Friday afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be on the strong side, especially in Kentucky. Tomorrow will be quite warm, with highs well into the 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rain and gusty winds at times, become widespread Friday night into Saturday morning. With the potential for heavy rain in the forecast, flooding is a concern. Keep this in mind for your New Year’s Eve plans.

Rounds of rain continue throughout the day on Saturday. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe; flooding remains a concern on New Year’s Day. As cold air barrels into the region on Sunday morning, scattered snow showers are possible.

