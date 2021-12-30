Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Immediate care or treat at home? What to know before the COVID panic

With any slight cough, itchy throat or sneeze, some are ready to proclaim COVID or rush to...
With any slight cough, itchy throat or sneeze, some are ready to proclaim COVID or rush to already filled testing sites and hospitals for treatment. However, medical experts say you may be able to put on the brakes.(Source: Phylicia Ashley, WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - To test or not to test… and where? That seems to be the true question after COVID cases reportedly doubled overnight in Louisville. WAVE 3 News learned when community members should and shouldn’t get tested or go to the hospital.

With any slight cough, itchy throat or sneeze, some are ready to proclaim COVID or rush to already filled testing sites and hospitals for treatment. However, medical experts say you may be able to put on the brakes.

Norton Healthcare said testing is best at least five days after COVID-19 exposure, if you are not up to date on vaccines or are not vaccinated, and have no symptoms or mild symptoms.

If you are vaccinated, have mild symptoms, are not high risk, and have been exposed to COVID, you can contact your primary care provider to determine if you need to be seen.

If you are high risk or have severe symptoms, then you need to go to immediate care or prompt care.

Emergency care is necessary if you have conditions like chest pain, or shortness of breath, or other life-threatening symptoms.

Norton Immediate Care Centers and health care provider offices are seeing increased demand for services, and not just from people who need COVID-19 tests.

If you have not been vaccinated within the past six months and don’t have the booster, or if you’re not vaccinated at all, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you get a COVID-19 test five days after exposure. However, given proper quarantining and masking, if you have no symptoms a COVID-19 test likely is not necessary.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death
Jennifer Hay tells the story of her $46,000 helicopter flight
Southern Indiana couple gets $46,000 bill after snake bite
(From left to right, top to bottom) Granville Cobble III, Virgil Gaines III, April Jones and...
4 indicted on kidnapping charges after holding victims hostage for multiple days
Police Lights (file)
Pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in Shively
An LMPD cruiser was stolen from the first division parking lot on Monday
UPDATE: LMPD recover missing stolen cruiser; weapons missing

Latest News

Kentucky insulin co-pay cap takes effect on Jan. 1
The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's...
More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down
Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the...
Family determined to host NYE party will test all guests for COVID
Indiana health leaders pushing /covid-19 vaccines as Omicron variant stretches state hospitals...
Indiana health leaders pushing COVID-19 vaccines as omicron variant stretches state hospitals thin