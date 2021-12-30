Kentucky Colonels distribute $245K in tornado disaster relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels sent via overnight delivery checks totaling $245,000 to 23 nonprofits providing disaster relief services in western Kentucky following the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

“This is just a down payment from Kentucky Colonels for our neighbors across western Kentucky,” said Gen. Hal Sullivan, board of trustees chair. “Just last week, the trustees committed assistance and began our search and vetting efforts for legitimate nonprofits serving this region.”

According to a release from the order, of the 23 nonprofits receiving grants, 15 are in the affected areas. The other eight organizations are based in Louisville and Frankfort and have a history of providing services statewide.

The Colonels’ initial pledge included a $2 million challenge from Colonels Shannon, Kristy, and Amy Ralston.

The trustees responded with a $1 million match and a call to Kentucky Colonels around the world to match the remaining $1 million.

The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels annually receives its Good Works Program contributions from Colonels in all 50 states, Canada, and 58 other countries.

Anyone wishing to help meet this $1 million challenge can contribute to the Honorable Order online at KyColonels.org or mail their contribution marked Western Kentucky Tornado Relief to 943 South First Street, Louisville, KY 40203.

Visit KyColonels.org/Tornado-Relief to see a list of emergency grants.

This list will be updated regularly.

Honorable Order’s plan for a Spring 2022 Day of Service to be held in western Kentucky is in the planning stages with details to be announced in January.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.