KSP releases information about Elizabethtown officer-involved shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - New details about an officer-involved shooting by Elizabethtown police have been released after the completion of a preliminary investigation by Kentucky State Police.

The shooting happened on the morning of Dec. 11 in the area of Wingfield Court. KSP investigators say around 9:20 a.m., Officer Detrick Cooper had finished assisting officers when he saw a suspicious vehicle being driven by Christopher Sterusky, 29, of Radcliff.

As Cooper tried to verify Sterusky’s identity, the investigation says Sterusky tried to get back into his car leading to an altercation during which Sterusky tried to stab Cooper with a knife. That led to Cooper firing his service weapon, striking and killing Sterusky.

Cooper, a six-year veteran, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. As a result of the shooting, Cooper was placed on administrative leave for two weeks.

