Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

KSP releases information about Elizabethtown officer-involved shooting

Elizabethtown Police Logo (Source: EPD)
Elizabethtown Police Logo (Source: EPD)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - New details about an officer-involved shooting by Elizabethtown police have been released after the completion of a preliminary investigation by Kentucky State Police.

The shooting happened on the morning of Dec. 11 in the area of Wingfield Court. KSP investigators say around 9:20 a.m., Officer Detrick Cooper had finished assisting officers when he saw a suspicious vehicle being driven by Christopher Sterusky, 29, of Radcliff.

As Cooper tried to verify Sterusky’s identity, the investigation says Sterusky tried to get back into his car leading to an altercation during which Sterusky tried to stab Cooper with a knife. That led to Cooper firing his service weapon, striking and killing Sterusky.

Cooper, a six-year veteran, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. As a result of the shooting, Cooper was placed on administrative leave for two weeks.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death
Jennifer Hay tells the story of her $46,000 helicopter flight
Southern Indiana couple gets $46,000 bill after snake bite
(From left to right, top to bottom) Granville Cobble III, Virgil Gaines III, April Jones and...
4 indicted on kidnapping charges after holding victims hostage for multiple days
Police Lights (file)
Pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in Shively
An LMPD cruiser was stolen from the first division parking lot on Monday
UPDATE: LMPD recover missing stolen cruiser; weapons missing

Latest News

Omicron Majority of Cases in Louisville Metro, Doctors say
DOCTORS: Omicron variant now majority of cases in Louisville
Police Lights (file)
Pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in Shively
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death
Even for children who do survive, the journey to recovery is rarely smooth.
Future Healers Program honors children killed by gun violence