Pedestrian hit and killed in Shively identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 57-year-old man who was hit and killed by a car in Shively on Wednesday night has been identified.

Howard Thompson died at the scene of the incident at Dixie Highway and Millers Lane due to blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Sergeant Patrick Allen with Shively Police said the man was struck in the roadway around 7:30 p.m. on the northbound lanes of Dixie.

Officers arrived and found Thompson unresponsive He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle who hit Thompson stayed on scene. No other details were provided.

