Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Pedestrian hit and killed in Shively identified by coroner

Sergeant Patrick Allen with Shively Police said the man was struck in the roadway around 7:30...
Sergeant Patrick Allen with Shively Police said the man was struck in the roadway around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound lanes of Dixie Highway at Millers Lane.
By Julia Huffman and Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:05 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 57-year-old man who was hit and killed by a car in Shively on Wednesday night has been identified.

Howard Thompson died at the scene of the incident at Dixie Highway and Millers Lane due to blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Sergeant Patrick Allen with Shively Police said the man was struck in the roadway around 7:30 p.m. on the northbound lanes of Dixie.

Officers arrived and found Thompson unresponsive He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle who hit Thompson stayed on scene. No other details were provided.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death
ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Ta’Neasha Chappell’s family reacts to newly released video of her in pain before her death
EMTs said when they saw Ta’neasha Chappell at Jackson County Jail, they knew something was...
Doctors were ‘concerned’ Ta’Neasha Chappell ingested toxic chemicals in Indiana jail
53-year-old Correctional Officer Irvin D. Ware
Corrections officer accused of sodomy
Jennifer Hay tells the story of her $46,000 helicopter flight
Southern Indiana couple gets $46,000 bill after snake bite

Latest News

The Kentucky State Capitol.
Kentucky House GOP leaders unveil redistricting plan
Two to four inches of rain are possible on New Year's Eve.
FORECAST: 2022 begins with heavy rain, strong storms, and snow chance
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your New Year's Eve forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Midday, December 31, 2021
Tornado survivor receives car
Bowling Green tornado survivor gifted car from local business owners
As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the country, Kentucky hospitals are suffering from...
Doctor discuss treatment options for omicron variant