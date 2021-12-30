Pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police Department officers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on Wednesday.

Sergeant Patrick Allen said the man was struck in the roadway of the northbound lanes on Dixie at Miller’s Lane.

Officers found the man unresponsive when they arrived at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who hit the man is at the scene. The investigation continues.

