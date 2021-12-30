Police investigating attempted ATM theft in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for the person who tried to steal an ATM early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Chase Bank on Nicholasville Road. Police say someone wrapped a chain around the ATM and tried to pull it out with a truck.

A witness staying at the nearby Hampton Inn called to report the crime around the same time the bank’s alarm went off.

When police arrived, they found the truck and ATM abandoned. Police believe the truck was stolen. They are checking surveillance video to get a description of the suspect.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.