Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Republicans reveal proposed new map for state House districts

How the Democratic minority leadership addresses media
How the Democratic minority leadership addresses media(WAVE 3)
By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Frankfort, KY (WAVE) - In the works for months, a Thursday reveal at the state Capitol was the first public look at a House legislative district map redrawn entirely by republican legislators.

“I think we’ve looked at districts in the past and wondered how things end up the way they end up,” House Speaker David Osborne, (R) Prospect said.  “And I’ll tell you it’s in large part by math.”

When House republicans did the math, it added up to two incumbent Jefferson County democrats eventually losing their seats because they would be redrawn into districts with other incumbent democrats.

The proposed change would affect Rep. Lisa Willner, Rep. McKenzie Cantrell, Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, and Rep. Josie Raymond.

The math also added up to two new districts in Jefferson County where minorities would make up a majority of voters, Districts 40 and 44.

“So it makes more sense in our view,” Rep. Jerry Miller of District 36 in eastern Jefferson County said, “to not split certain communities as they were split in the past.”

Two incumbent republicans would also lose their jobs in eastern and western Kentucky, forced to run against other republican incumbents in a redrawn district. The changes are generally the result of state population swings that saw shifts from rural to urban and suburban districts.

Speaker Osborne declined to speculate as to how the redrawn maps would affect republican numbers in the House.

(Story continues below)

Before and after Jefferson county map showing Republican changes.
Before and after Jefferson county map showing Republican changes.(WAVE 3)

“I think that by and large it is a much more representative map of the population of Kentucky.”

Osborne also said “wholesale changes” to the maps are unlikely as they are submitted for approval when the republican dominated legislature goes into session in January.

Democratic House leaders not ready to say on Thursday if they will take the maps to court.

”I think it is by design,” Rep. Joni Jenkins, (D) House Minority Floor Leader said, “that these maps were dropped today on a state holiday when there is no non-partisan staff here to interpret them.”

State Senate republicans are expected to soon reveal their maps with redrawn state senate districts as well as US Congressional Districts.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death
Jennifer Hay tells the story of her $46,000 helicopter flight
Southern Indiana couple gets $46,000 bill after snake bite
(From left to right, top to bottom) Granville Cobble III, Virgil Gaines III, April Jones and...
4 indicted on kidnapping charges after holding victims hostage for multiple days
Police Lights (file)
Pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in Shively
An LMPD cruiser was stolen from the first division parking lot on Monday
UPDATE: LMPD recover missing stolen cruiser; weapons missing

Latest News

More COVID patients are ending up at hospitals throughout the region
COVID hospital admissions rising again
Hokey Weather Facts 12/30/21
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Catherine Spaulding (second from left) traveled to Germany in October to meet her biological...
Woman adopted at birth flies to Germany to meet biological mother for the first time