Republicans reveal proposed new map for state House districts

Frankfort, KY (WAVE) - In the works for months, a Thursday reveal at the state Capitol was the first public look at a House legislative district map redrawn entirely by republican legislators.

“I think we’ve looked at districts in the past and wondered how things end up the way they end up,” House Speaker David Osborne, (R) Prospect said. “And I’ll tell you it’s in large part by math.”

When House republicans did the math, it added up to two incumbent Jefferson County democrats eventually losing their seats because they would be redrawn into districts with other incumbent democrats.

The proposed change would affect Rep. Lisa Willner, Rep. McKenzie Cantrell, Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, and Rep. Josie Raymond.

The math also added up to two new districts in Jefferson County where minorities would make up a majority of voters, Districts 40 and 44.

“So it makes more sense in our view,” Rep. Jerry Miller of District 36 in eastern Jefferson County said, “to not split certain communities as they were split in the past.”

Two incumbent republicans would also lose their jobs in eastern and western Kentucky, forced to run against other republican incumbents in a redrawn district. The changes are generally the result of state population swings that saw shifts from rural to urban and suburban districts.

Speaker Osborne declined to speculate as to how the redrawn maps would affect republican numbers in the House.

(Story continues below)

Before and after Jefferson county map showing Republican changes. (WAVE 3)

“I think that by and large it is a much more representative map of the population of Kentucky.”

Osborne also said “wholesale changes” to the maps are unlikely as they are submitted for approval when the republican dominated legislature goes into session in January.

Democratic House leaders not ready to say on Thursday if they will take the maps to court.

”I think it is by design,” Rep. Joni Jenkins, (D) House Minority Floor Leader said, “that these maps were dropped today on a state holiday when there is no non-partisan staff here to interpret them.”

State Senate republicans are expected to soon reveal their maps with redrawn state senate districts as well as US Congressional Districts.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.