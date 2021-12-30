Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

See how to cash in on the billions of dollars in unclaimed property in the United States

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10...
According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10 people have unclaimed cash or property waiting for them.(KOLO)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Did you know there are billions of dollars in unclaimed property across the country in coffers?

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10 people have unclaimed cash or property waiting for them.

“There are literally billions of dollars in unclaimed property held by governments and treasuries within the United States,” according to the NAUPA website.

Unclaimed property can range from uncashed paychecks or refunds to things found inside safe deposit boxes.

It’s free and easy to see if you have unclaimed cash in your state. Just make sure you are using your state’s official unclaimed property program, not a third-party service.

Click here to find your state’s official program website using the interactive map. You’ll want to check each state in which you’ve lived or done business.

You just fill in your name and can narrow the search with your city or zip code. From there, look for your name on the list, and you can claim any property that’s yours.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death
Jennifer Hay tells the story of her $46,000 helicopter flight
Southern Indiana couple gets $46,000 bill after snake bite
(From left to right, top to bottom) Granville Cobble III, Virgil Gaines III, April Jones and...
4 indicted on kidnapping charges after holding victims hostage for multiple days
Police Lights (file)
Pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in Shively
An LMPD cruiser was stolen from the first division parking lot on Monday
UPDATE: LMPD recover missing stolen cruiser; weapons missing

Latest News

A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says
Courtney Jolly of Naples Zoo said the zoo supports the police's action in shooting the tiger.
Zoo official: Officer had to shoot tiger
With any slight cough, itchy throat or sneeze, some are ready to proclaim COVID or rush to...
Immediate care or treat at home? What to know before the COVID panic
A former content moderator is suing the TikTok and its parent company Bytedance, claiming her...
Former content moderator sues TikTok, claims it caused PTSD
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden in call to press Putin to de-escalate Ukraine crisis