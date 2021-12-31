Support Local Businesses
3 arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

Steven Leslie Clark, 44, of Boyd County, Bethany Nicole Sturm, 30, of Ashland, and Daniel W. Kinder, 25, of Catlettsburg, all face theft by unlawful taking charges in connection with catalytic converter thefts.(Ashland Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Three people were arrested Friday in Ashland in connection with catalytic converter thefts, the Ashland Police Department said.

Steven Leslie Clark, 44, of Boyd County, Bethany Nicole Sturm, 30, of Ashland, and Daniel W. Kinder, 25, of Catlettsburg, all face theft by unlawful taking charges, according to police.

Boyd County dispatchers say it happened at the Gla-Low apartments in Ashland.

Officers said the incident started around 3 a.m. Friday when a neighbor heard a sawing sound outside their home. They looked out the window and saw a blue Jeep parked next to their truck and someone underneath the truck, with another person standing beside it. The resident quickly took a photo and called 911.

“It sounded like a hammer,” Benjamin Barber who lives at the Gla-Low Apartments said as he described waking up to loud noises in the parking lot of the apartments. “[It’s] very frustrating, especially whenever you get woke up in the middle of the night.”

Police say a description of the blue Jeep matched a similar call from just minutes earlier.

A Boyd County deputy spotted the Jeep at the Speedway station along U.S. 60 in Ashland. Ashland Police officers responded to the scene where the suspects were taken into custody.

Investigators say they found cordless reciprocating saws and two cut-out catalytic converters in plain view in the suspects’ vehicle. All three suspects were taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

Police advise neighbors to be vigilant because elements inside catalytic converters are valuable, including platinum, rhodium, and palladium. Thieves can sell the parts for scrap for hundreds of dollars. Replacing a catalytic converter can cost more than $1,000.

