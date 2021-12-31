Support Local Businesses
ALERT DAY: Severe weather in Southern Kentucky beginning early Saturday

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain ramps up tonight, strong to severe storms in Southern Ky. overnight
  • Damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail - mainly in Southern Ky. early Saturday
  • 2-4″ of rainfall through the day Saturday, flooding issues possible for many

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain has arrived and it could be heavy at times overnight. Strong to severe storms are possible in Southern Kentucky early Friday morning from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m., some of which could have damaging winds and perhaps a tornado or two.

Lows will be in the 50s tonight. Rounds of heavy rain will move through early Saturday with the continued flooding threat. Severe storm potential looks to potentially ramp up again in Southern Kentucky during the afternoon, with areas closer to I-64 seeing just rain.

The severe weather threat exits by 8 p.m. Saturday, leaving us with a few showers Saturday night.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s by Sunday morning. Early morning rain showers on Sunday will convert over to a few scattered snow showers by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will drop well into the 30s during this time.

Meaningful snow accumulation is not expected at this time.

We’ll be cold early next week as highs in the 30s stick around on Monday, but at least it’ll be sunny. Sunshine sticks around for Tuesday as well with highs in the 40s, but clouds increasing on Wednesday will lead to our next rain and snow chance by Thursday of next week.

