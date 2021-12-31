Bars and venues prepare for another New Year celebration amid COVID

Support Local Businesses
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite the new year approaching, it doesn’t look like the pandemic is staying in 2021.

While celebrating and ringing in the new year, doctors are urging people to be mindful of how you celebrate and where.

On the night before the New Year’s Eve, some business owners are contemplating whether people will be wearing masks or not.

New Albany Pride Bar owner Warren Brown said the masking and social distancing comes down to social responsibility.

”Our crowd is very respectful of each other,” Brown said. He added that it’s more than just serving drinks and having conversation at the bar.

”We’ll have [masks] available if someone wants to wear them, we’ll provide them with one. We’re not going to force anyone to,” Brown said. “We’ve been very lucky ours have done that we haven’t had to point the finger and say, ‘you have to do this’, they just do it on their own.”

Brown said his bar is a neighborhood place where everyone feels safe during the pandemic. People like Troy Michell and Tim Bateman plan to ring in the new year at Pride Bar.

”If someone wants to wear their mask, hey that’s great,” said Troy Michell.

”Everybody respects everyone else and the patrons who come here,” Bateman said. “There’s good social distancing when there needs to be, seems like everyone still has fun when they’re here.”

Before the count down, local leading doctors urge everyone to make sure their COVID test results are negative.

”If you’re going out this weekend, please try to find a test,” Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Director Dr. Sarah Moyer said. “More importantly before you go back to work or school, Sunday or Monday before that happens.”

Brown said the goal once again this New Years eve is to spread a good time, not COVID, and to toast the new year with better health.

