Corrections officer accused of sodomy

53-year-old Correctional Officer Irvin D. Ware(Kentucky State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have arrested a Green River Correctional Complex Officer after he was accused of sodomizing an inmate.

KSP released a statement saying they received a call on Wednesday from the Green River Correctional Complex about an inmate reporting they had been sexually assaulted by a staff member.

After an investigation from KSP detectives, 53-year-old Correctional Officer Irvin D. Ware of Central City, Kentucky was arrested. 

Ware was charged with Sodomy in the third degree and was taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by KSP.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

