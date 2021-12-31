Family of 21-year-old killed before New Year’s still seeking answers one year later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family is now offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who knows something or observed anything that will help convict the person responsible for killing their loved one.

Antonia Lucas died a year ago Thursday, the day before New Year’s Eve 2020.

With every thought, a year ago feels like just a second has passed for Antonia Lucas’ mother.

“God has something planned for her,” Lucas’ mother said. “And somebody decided to play God.”

Lucas worked two jobs and owned her own balloon decorating business while attending the University of Louisville. The mention of her name brought a glow for her closest friends LaNiyah Collins and Niya Jackson.

“She was everybody’s person, she was in everybody’s life every day,” Jackson said.

On Dec. 30, 2020, Lucas was on her way to get her hair done and missed a call and text from her mom.

It set off alarms and a search for her phone, which was tracked to Smoketown.

“Looking in cars, walking around, looking in trash cans and stuff, and then that’s when they found her,” Jackson said. “And they screamed. And that’s when I knew it was bad and I just ran down there.”

Lucas’ brother found her shot in a car on Lampton Street with 23-year-old Daniel Key. Both had died.

“That is something she didn’t deserve,” Collins said. “And to still not have answers for her story is devastating.”

Lucas’ family said the only facts they know are what they learned the night they found her. One year later, there are still no arrests or suspects.

“I’ve talked to (WAVE 3 News) more than I’ve talked to my detective or anyone in the department,” Lucas’ mother said. “I’ve even offered a reward, and no one has come forward.”

Friday marks one year since her body was found. Her family visited her resting place laced with the wings of butterflies.

“She had a full life ahead of her and people that love her, not everybody has what she did,” Collins said. “And somebody just took her life from her.”

From Lucas’ mom to the person or people who cut Lucas’ wings short.

“I don’t forgive you, I will never forgive you for taking her life,” Lucas’ mom said. “She didn’t deserve this. There’s a lot of things you could have done, but kill her wasn’t one of the things she deserved or should have had to go through.”

It’s a moment-to-moment struggle for Lucas’ family, living without their loved one. They said just like they didn’t give up looking for her, they’re using that same persistence and faith to find who took her away.

