FORECAST: Heavy rain and storms to ring in 2022

WEATHER HEADLINES

Fog possible overnight into early Friday

Flood Watch Friday 7 p.m. to Saturday 10 p.m. ET

2-4″ of rain, strong storms possible on New Year’s Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a mostly cloudy night with some patchy fog around WAVE Country. While it’ll be mostly dry, that fog will continue to be a concern heading into Friday morning as lows drop into the 40s.

While a light shower is possible during the day on Friday, most of New Year’s Eve looks dry and warm with highs in the 60s. Storms moving in after 8 p.m. could be strong, especially in Kentucky, but we’ll quickly transition to widespread heavy rain overnight.

Waves of heavy rain will move through Saturday morning, potentially causing a few flooding issues. Turn around, don’t drown! It’s tough to see standing water at night. Lows will be in the 50s as rain continues around sunrise Saturday.

Storms are likely during the day on Saturday, likely peaking during the afternoon. Strong storms are possible in Kentucky again during the day, but there are questions surrounding the exact track of this system that greatly impact storm strength.

By Saturday night the rain mostly exits our area, leaving a chance for a few light snow showers early Sunday. It’s too early for specific snowfall accumulations, but at this point it does look very light. It’ll be a cold start to next week in the 30s before we warm back up in to the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

