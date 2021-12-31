FORECAST: Heavy rain, strong thunderstorms to ring in 2022

WEATHER HEADLINES

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy, warm; heavy rain, strong thunderstorms tonight

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Additional showers and thunderstorms; some may be strong; localized flooding possible

SUNDAY: Scattered snow showers are possible as temperatures drop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today looks cloudy and warm, with highs in the 60s. Some isolated showers are possible during the day, however, the main rain chance does not arrive until later on tonight.

Showers and thunderstorms move into the area this evening, becoming widespread overnight. The heavy rain may cause some localized flooding. Some thunderstorms tonight may be strong, especially in Kentucky. Lows slide into the 50s as the rain falls.

Additional rounds of rain sweep through the area tomorrow; heavy rain may cause additional flooding issues. Some strong storms are possible across Kentucky; the track of the low will greatly influence if and where we see strong storms. While the main band of rain moves out tomorrow evening, some additional showers may linger behind. By Saturday night, two to four inches of rain will have fallen across parts of the area. Colder air races into the region, pushing lows into the 30s.

Rain showers switch to snow on Sunday as a cold front finally marches through the area. Cold air dominates to start the first workweek of 2022. We’ll see highs in the 30s on Monday after starting the day in the teens.

