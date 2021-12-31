Support Local Businesses
Health experts urge public to wear better masks

Aegle, a US-based manufacturer of personal protective equipment, is producing N95 respirators with Acteev Protect from Ascend Performance Materials.
By Mark Stevens
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As people return from holiday gatherings and vacations, there is new worry about a growing spike of COVID infections.

More workplaces may start requiring their employees to wear face masks, and the ones many of us have been wearing made of cloth are not the best.

Cloth masks were great at the start of the pandemic when supplies were very short, but health experts say there are better ones to buy and wear now.

And they can be found on store shelves.

“I think, right now, everybody should be wearing the best possible mask that they have when they are out in public,” Dr. Sarah Moyer with Metro Public Health said.

She said COVID has increased enough that going maskless carries high risk, especially for the unvaccinated.

“Especially with our positivity rate at 20 percent, there are a lot of people out there that have COVID and don’t know it,” Moyer said.

“It’s filtration and fit that are key, you want these better masks,” Harvard Assistant Professor Joseph Allen said.

He said look for the N-95 or KN-95 masks in stores. That number means they have a 95 percent efficiency rating when it comes to blocking particles like viruses. Cloth masks typically filter no more than 50 percent and disposable masks top out at 80 percent efficiency.

“So you want this bridge at the top of your nose this flexible bridge that can keep it close to your face,” Allen said.

Unlike a year ago, N-95 type masks are in stock, although selling quickly.

“We have the full respirators, the masks, and the safety glasses as well,” Chuck Smith at St. Matthew’s Ace Hardware said.

He said masks and goggles have been selling steadily. They were out of KN-95′s when WAVE stopped by, but another shipment was on the way.

Other hardware stores we checked like Home Depot and Lowes had masks on their shelves. From N-95′s to the more common surgical masks too. They are out there and experts say it’s time to upgrade from cloth.

“If you’re going to wear a mask, it makes sense to wear a better mask,” Allen said.

“I’m wearing my surgical mask, if it’s going to be crowded I’ll wear my N-95,” Moyer said.

If you do decide to buy KN-95′s beware there are counterfeits out there. Check the CDC website for what to look for.

WAVE 3 News Now
