Kentuckians in areas hard-hit by summer flooding keeping an eye on approaching weather

By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been five months since the major flooding in Carlisle.

At the end of July, the city went through what is considered one of its worst floods in history. Now, like the rest of the region, people are on the watch for potentially more flooding late Friday, into early Saturday morning.

Gladys Shrout works at Garrett’s Furniture store right in the heart of downtown. She showed us how water flooded the basement and storage areas of the store.

Shrout says while the water seemed to recede just as fast as it got there, it left behind rooms filled with mud, which ruined much of their inventory.

“I came to the store and all of these basements were flooded. They were all full of furniture. This is something that devastated our town. But we have come back quicker than most people would have imagined. There’s still a lot of homes that have been destroyed,” said Shrout.

Shrout says that they’re now always cautious whenever there’s a chance of heavy rain and possible flooding. However, she says the city helped lower the creek levels behind the store, and they don’t think they’d experience nearly as much damage as they did this summer.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

