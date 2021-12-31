Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Kentucky House GOP leaders unveil redistricting plan

The Kentucky State Capitol.
The Kentucky State Capitol.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky House Republican leaders have unveiled a redistricting plan for the 100-member chamber.

Under the proposed map, two sets of rural GOP lawmakers would be paired with each other in newly drawn districts. And two pairs of Democrats would be placed in the same Louisville districts.

Those incumbents would face off in the 2022 spring primary if the proposal wins legislative approval and the lawmakers seek reelection.

The redistricting plan was revealed by House Speaker David Osborne.

He says the plan would create two new districts where the majority of voters represent ethnic and racial minority populations.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death
ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Ta’Neasha Chappell’s family reacts to newly released video of her in pain before her death
EMTs said when they saw Ta’neasha Chappell at Jackson County Jail, they knew something was...
Doctors were ‘concerned’ Ta’Neasha Chappell ingested toxic chemicals in Indiana jail
53-year-old Correctional Officer Irvin D. Ware
Corrections officer accused of sodomy
Jennifer Hay tells the story of her $46,000 helicopter flight
Southern Indiana couple gets $46,000 bill after snake bite

Latest News

Two to four inches of rain are possible on New Year's Eve.
FORECAST: 2022 begins with heavy rain, strong storms, and snow chance
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your New Year's Eve forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Midday, December 31, 2021
Tornado survivor receives car
Bowling Green tornado survivor gifted car from local business owners
As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the country, Kentucky hospitals are suffering from...
Doctor discuss treatment options for omicron variant