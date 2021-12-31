Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Kids and parents ring in 2022 early at ‘Noon Year’s’ celebration

By Maira Ansari
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Science Center was the place to be to ring in 2022 on New Year’s Eve. Twelve hours before the ball drop welcoming 2022, there was a party with a much younger crowd.

The Kentucky Science Center held a “Noon Year’s Celebration” on Friday at noon.

For kids and their parents, they may not make it to midnight so why not celebrate earlier at noon?

“Just came out here with the kids, my wife and my kids, daughter and son,” William Bland said. “Take them around and have some fun.”

Kids love things that they usually aren’t allowed to do at home. They were anxiously waiting for the messy soda and Mentos experiment.

“It was fun,” Isvara Tores said. “It surprised me how big and high it got.”

Then, there was the countdown to 12:00 p.m. with kids and parents leaving with plenty of time before bedtime.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death
ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Ta’Neasha Chappell’s family reacts to newly released video of her in pain before her death
53-year-old Correctional Officer Irvin D. Ware
Corrections officer accused of sodomy
EMTs said when they saw Ta’neasha Chappell at Jackson County Jail, they knew something was...
Doctors were ‘concerned’ Ta’Neasha Chappell ingested toxic chemicals in Indiana jail
Sergeant Patrick Allen with Shively Police said the man was struck in the roadway around 7:30...
Pedestrian hit and killed in Shively identified by coroner

Latest News

Twelve hours before the ball drop welcoming 2022, there was a party with a much younger crowd.
Kids and parents ring in 2022 early at ‘Noon Year’s’ celebration
Antonia Lucas died a year ago Thursday, the day before New Year’s Eve 2020.
Family of 21-year-old killed before New Year’s still seeking answers one year later
Around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Louisville Metro Police were called to shooting reported near the...
Man shot in Park Duvalle neighborhood found in nearby church
Antonia Lucas
Family of 21-year-old killed before New Year’s still seeking answers one year later