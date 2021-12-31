Kids and parents ring in 2022 early at ‘Noon Year’s’ celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Science Center was the place to be to ring in 2022 on New Year’s Eve. Twelve hours before the ball drop welcoming 2022, there was a party with a much younger crowd.

The Kentucky Science Center held a “Noon Year’s Celebration” on Friday at noon.

For kids and their parents, they may not make it to midnight so why not celebrate earlier at noon?

“Just came out here with the kids, my wife and my kids, daughter and son,” William Bland said. “Take them around and have some fun.”

Kids love things that they usually aren’t allowed to do at home. They were anxiously waiting for the messy soda and Mentos experiment.

“It was fun,” Isvara Tores said. “It surprised me how big and high it got.”

Then, there was the countdown to 12:00 p.m. with kids and parents leaving with plenty of time before bedtime.

