Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Las Vegas memorial service for Harry Reid set for Jan. 8

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A memorial service honoring former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has been scheduled for Jan. 8 at a performing arts center in Las Vegas.

Reid, 82, died Tuesday at home in Henderson, Nevada, of complications from pancreatic cancer, according to Landra Reid, his wife of 62 years.

His office in Las Vegas announced Thursday that the 11 a.m. service at the Smith Center will be open to family, colleagues and invited guests, and will be livestreamed.

Tickets will be distributed through his office, former aides said in a statement. Additional details will be released at a later time. Arrangements for a memorial service in Washington, D.C., have not been disclosed.

Reid, a Democrat elected to the U.S. House in 1982, served in Congress longer than anyone in Nevada history.

President Joe Biden, who served with him in the Senate, called him one of the great Senate majority leaders in the country’s history.

Reid retired in 2016 after an accident left him blind in one eye. He announced in May 2018 that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was being treated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death
Jennifer Hay tells the story of her $46,000 helicopter flight
Southern Indiana couple gets $46,000 bill after snake bite
(From left to right, top to bottom) Granville Cobble III, Virgil Gaines III, April Jones and...
4 indicted on kidnapping charges after holding victims hostage for multiple days
Police Lights (file)
Pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in Shively
An LMPD cruiser was stolen from the first division parking lot on Monday
UPDATE: LMPD recover missing stolen cruiser; weapons missing

Latest News

ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Ta’Neasha Chappell’s family reacts to newly released video of her in pain before her death
Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in...
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Colorado governor shortens trucker’s prison term to 10 years
FILE - A rapid COVID-19 test is taken, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. President...
Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?
Testing troubles trigger chaos, confusion and frustration.
Testing troubles trigger chaos, confusion and frustration