Man shot in Park Duvalle neighborhood found in nearby church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers are investigating after a man is shot in the Park Duvalle neighborhood and walks into a nearby church during services asking for help.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Louisville Metro Police were called to shooting reported inside the location in the 1500 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.

Officers arrived to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at the location and found a man in his late 20s who had been shot in the forearm.

Early investigation revealed the man had been approached by another unknown man outside and was shot in an alleyway nearby, Ellis said.

The unknown suspect fled the scene after the shooting. The victim then made his way inside of the church during a visitation service asking for help.

EMS was called to the scene, where the man was then sent to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

Ellis said it is unknown if the victim knew of the services at the church when he walked in for assistance.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

