Non-profit pays off mortgage on home of slain U.S. Marshal

Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Wells, 27
Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Wells, 27(Tunnel to Towers)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Ending its season of hope, a non-profit has fully paid the mortgage of a U.S. Marshal killed in the line of duty.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage of Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Wells.

Wells was shot and killed on March 10, 2015, while trying to arrest a convicted felon wanted for a double homicide.

The 27-year-old had served with the United States Marshals Service for four years and was assigned to the Southern District Office in Mississippi.

Well was married, and he and his wife, Channing, were expecting a son.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie and his wife, Channing Wells
Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie and his wife, Channing Wells(Tunnel to Towers)

Channing Wells said the non-profit’s support made her birthday and the holiday so much brighter.

“I honestly feel so blessed, especially during this holiday season when loved ones grieve during the loss of family members. Christmas is going to feel a lot different this year knowing that my forever home has become my forever home,” Channing Wells said we she learned the news.

This final mortgage payoff fulfills the promise made a year ago by Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller to provide 200 homes to American heroes in honor of the organization’s 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

“I am honored to pay off the mortgage for the Wells family so they can celebrate the start of 2022 without this financial burden,” said Frank Siller, Chairman, and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Deputy Marshal Wells comes from a proud family with a history in law enforcement.

His father, Obie Wells Sr., is a retired Jackson County Sheriff Deputy, and his brother, Obie Wells Jr., is an officer with the Jackson Police Department.

Channing Wells gave their son his father’s namesake, Josie Wells, Jr.

Josie Wells, Jr.
Josie Wells, Jr.(Tunnel to Towers)

